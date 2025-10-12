Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt banned for life by Athletics Federation of Pakistan

LAHORE – Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, has been handed a lifetime ban from all athletics-related activities.

According to reports, World Athletics, Asian Athletics, and the Pakistan Sports Board have been officially informed of the decision. The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has also imposed a 10-year ban on Syed Habib Shah.

Both Salman Butt and Habib Shah were penalized for mismanagement and violating the AFP constitution by conducting unconstitutional and illegal elections of the Punjab Athletics Association.

The AFP declared the August 31 elections null and void, noting that Salman Butt and Habib Shah had conducted the elections on August 29 in violation of federation rules.

An inquiry committee was formed to investigate the matter and summoned both individuals to present their defense, but neither appeared. After reviewing the evidence, the committee recommended strict action.

Following its findings, the AFP Executive Committee imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal Butt and a 10-year suspension on Habib Shah for their unconstitutional activities.