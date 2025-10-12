Pakistan Army destroys Afghan posts in response to unprovoked attacks by Taliban

PESHAWAR – Pakistan armed forces unleashed powerful counterattack after Afghan forces launched what officials called “unprovoked and coordinated assaults” on Pakistani positions.

Dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khawarij were killed as Pakistan Army flattened multiple border posts in a fierce retaliation that shook the frontier from Angoor Adda to Baram Chah.

The clashes, which erupted overnight, saw Pakistan’s forces unleash artillery fire, tank shells, and drone strikes, targeting militant hideouts and Afghan command centres believed to be harbouring ISIS and Khawarij fighters. Eyewitnesses reported massive explosions and columns of smoke rising from Afghan positions as Taliban fighters fled, leaving their posts and casualties behind.

“This time, Afghanistan has been answered with force,” said a senior security official, confirming that the operation is still ongoing in several sectors, including Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral.

The dramatic escalation comes as Afghanistan’s foreign minister is visiting India — a timing that Pakistani sources have described as “highly suspicious.” Officials claim that Afghan firing was intended to provide cover to India-backed militant groups attempting to infiltrate Pakistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the army’s response, saying “Firing on civilians is an act of aggression and a violation of international law. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a crushing reply, no provocation will go unanswered!”

Minister vowed that the country stands “like a wall of steel” behind its troops, adding that Afghanistan would receive the same “befitting reply” that India faced in past confrontations.

Taliban officials confirmed clashes from the eastern provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand, claiming they were retaliating for alleged Pakistani airstrikes near Kabul earlier in the week.

The situation remains tense as border fighting continues, raising fears of a larger regional conflict if both sides fail to de-escalate.