Kabul accuses Pakistan of bombing Paktika market, warns of border tensions

KABUL – Afghanistan accused Islamabad of launching deadly overnight airstrikes near the Afghan capital, a move Afghan Ministry of Defense called “shameful and unprecedented violation” of its sovereignty, despite giving safe havens to Khawarij and other militants who continue to kill Pakistani innocent people and forces.

In strongly worded statement, Afghan Defense Ministry claimed that Pakistani aircraft entered into Afghan airspace and bombed market in Marqi district of Paktika province, close to the Durand Line.

It said the “aggressive and violent act” shows a grave breach of international law and warned that Pakistan would bear full responsibility if tensions spiral into conflict.

Locals reported hearing two powerful explosions in Kabul. Later, eyewitnesses and local sources told international media that drone strikes had hit the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan’s southwest, adding to fears of a wider regional escalation.

Afghan officials said the disgraceful act can stain history of two neighboring nations,” vowing that Afghanistan will not remain silent if its territorial integrity is threatened.

In Peshawar, DG ISRP Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry declined to claim responsibility for the blasts. However, he indirectly shifted blame toward Kabul, calling on the Afghan government to dismantle militant networks, especially the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), allegedly operating from Afghan territory.

The war of words between two sides adds to mounting tensions along their border, where Islamabad continues to accuse Kabul of harboring militants and denting peace in recent years.