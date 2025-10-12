Latest

Pakistan beat Malaysia 7-2 in Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup opener

By Web Desk
8:23 pm | Oct 12, 2025
Pakistan Beat Malaysia 7 2 In Sultan Of Johor Hockey Cup Opener

In the opening match of the 13th Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Pakistan delivered a spectacular performance, defeating hosts Malaysia 7-2.

Sufyan Khan starred for Pakistan with a hat-trick, while Nadeem Khan scored 2 goals and Hamza Fayyaz added 1 goal.

Pakistan dominated throughout the match, maintaining aggressive play and not allowing the host team any chance to recover.

Pakistan will play its second match against Great Britain tomorrow, followed by a clash with traditional rivals India on Tuesday.

 

