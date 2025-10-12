PAKvSA: Pakistan opt to bat first in opening Test Against South Africa

LAHORE – Pakistan won toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa, being played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Shaheens and Proteas are entering contest with high expectations as they begin their World Test Championship (WTC) campaigns, aiming to start the cycle with a statement victory.

Speaking after toss, skipper Shan Masood said hosts wanted to make most of home conditions by putting runs on the board early. The pitch in Lahore is expected to offer assistance to batters on the first two days before gradually bringing spinners into play. Both teams will be eager to establish early momentum in this new WTC cycle.

Pakistan vs South Africa Squads

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique as openers, followed by Shan Masood, Babar Azam, and Saud Shakeel in the middle order. Mohammad Rizwan takes charge behind the stumps, while Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan complete the lineup.

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sen Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, and Simon Harmer.

Head-to-Head Record

In the history of Test encounters between the two nations, South Africa hold a commanding record. Out of 30 matches, the Proteas have claimed 17 victories, while Pakistan have won six, and seven games have ended in draws.

Matches played: 30

Pakistan won: 6

South Africa won: 17

Drawn: 7

Pakistan come into the series after drawing 1–1 against the West Indies at home earlier this year. The hosts will look to utilize familiar conditions and crowd support to their advantage, especially after recent inconsistencies in red-ball cricket.