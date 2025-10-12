PM Shehbaz praises Pak Army’s fearless response as Afghan forces forced to retreat

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Afghanistan’s aggressive moves in Pakistan’s border regions, praising Pakistan Army for delivering a powerful and effective retaliation.

Under the fearless leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan Army not only struck back with full force but also destroyed multiple Afghan posts, forcing enemy forces into a hasty retreat.

“There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defense, and every provocation will be met with a decisive and robust response,” PM made it clear.

He expressed pride in the armed forces, and said, “Our defense is in strong, capable hands, and we know how to protect every inch of our motherland.”

Highlighting ongoing security challenges, the premier said terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, including Fitnah-ul-Khawarij and Fitnah-ul-Hindustan, repeatedly targeted Pakistan. Islamabad has provided Afghanistan with intelligence on these elements, yet support for such groups continues, he added.

PM urged Taliban government to ensure that its territory is not used against Pakistan by terrorist networks. “The nation stands united with our security forces,” PM Sharif added, reaffirming that Pakistan’s defense will always remain unshakable.