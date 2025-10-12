Torkham Border closed as Pakistan shuts key crossing amid Afghan Attacks

QUETTA – Pakistan has shut down Torkham border after Afghan forces reportedly launched attacks on its border posts. Pakistani officials claim they have retaliated fiercely, destroying multiple Afghan positions in response to aggression.

The conflict reportedly spread to South Waziristan and Kurram, with initial reports hinting at casualties, though details remain unconfirmed.

Afghan side also confirmed closure of crossing on Sunday, halting travelers, trade convoys, and refugees. He stressed that the move comes after recent Taliban operations targeting Pakistani troops, signaling a volatile new chapter in the region’s ongoing tensions.

Tensions along the border continue to simmer, raising fears of further deadly confrontations.

Early Sunday, Pakistani forces responded to attacks on border posts by Afghan Taliban fighters, capturing 19 positions along the Pak-Afghan border, according to state media. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the troops for their swift action, calling Afghan firing on civilians a violation of international law.

Security sources said several Afghan posts, including the Manojba camp and Kharchar Fort, were destroyed, with Taliban fighters killed or forced to flee. Pakistani forces reportedly used artillery, tanks, drones, and air support during the operation. Videos showed Afghan posts on fire and some fighters surrendering.

Torkham border crossing was temporarily closed amid the clashes. The confrontation follows Afghan accusations of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul earlier this week, which Pakistan denied, while urging Afghanistan to stop sheltering Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

Clashes also occurred in Chagai district, and infiltration attempts into Pishin and Zhob were repelled by Pakistani forces. International calls for restraint came from Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, emphasizing dialogue and de-escalation to maintain regional stability.

Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul remain high, with both sides accusing each other of violating sovereignty and supporting militants.