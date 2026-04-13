Rs2,000 monthly relief: Punjab govt unveils massive bikers subsidy plan

LAHORE – Details have emerged regarding how many bikers in Punjab will receive subsidies and how many billions of rupees the Punjab government will allocate for the scheme.

According to Excise Department sources, the Punjab government has requested Rs24 billion from the provincial finance department for the bikers’ subsidy. The finance department has forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approval.

After approval by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the finance department will release Rs24 billion for the subsidy.

It is estimated that around 12.5 million bikers in the province will receive a monthly subsidy of Rs2,000. Additionally, the provincial government will provide a subsidy of Rs100 per litre of petrol to bikers.

More than 8 million bikers have already completed their registration for the subsidy. Since 1980, around 50 million motorcycles have been registered in Punjab.

The subsidy will be launched after the biker registration process is fully completed.