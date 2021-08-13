US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to appreciate support for Afghan peace process
Web Desk
10:02 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to appreciate support for Afghan peace process
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan desires to maintain long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

Talking to US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler in General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Friday, the Army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to Afghan peace process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

'Iron Brother' China congratulates Pakistan on ... 08:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong on Friday conveyed felicitations on Pakistan's Independence Day to Prime ...

More From This Category
Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day tomorrow
09:30 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
'Iron Brother' China congratulates Pakistan on ...
08:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistani soldier martyred, terrorist killed in ...
07:44 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Noor Mukadam was raped, tortured before murder, ...
07:14 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
'Every Step Counts' – Department of Digital ...
05:35 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistan wants broad-based relations with US: FO
03:41 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah shares her ultra glam look in latest video
05:12 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr