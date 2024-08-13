Syed Musa Raza appointed new DC Lahore amid major reshuffle in bureaucracy

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has reshuffled top bureaucracy and issued order for new postings and transfers on key seats.
In the latest shakeup, Syed Musa Raza has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, succeeding Rafaqat Ali, who has been assigned to a training course. Muhammad Waseem is the new DC of Sargodha.
Nadeem Naseer will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad from Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, who has been moved to the position of Additional Secretary in the Communication and Works Department.
Ex-DC Rajanpur Mansoor Ahmad Khan has been sent on a course, and Shafqatullah Mashhadi will take charge from him. DC Khushab post will now be taken by Sarosh Fatima Sherazi, who will replace Zeeshan Shabir Ranjha, who is going on training course.
Before this shake-up, the federal government transferred and posted several senior officials. Hasan Raza, a Grade 20 Police Service officer, has been reassigned to the KP government, along with Mian Saeed Ahmed, who has also been directed to report.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
