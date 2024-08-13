Syed Musa Raza appointed new DC Lahore amid major reshuffle in bureaucracy

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has reshuffled top bureaucracy and issued order for new postings and transfers on key seats.

In the latest shakeup, Syed Musa Raza has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, succeeding Rafaqat Ali, who has been assigned to a training course. Muhammad Waseem is the new DC of Sargodha.

Nadeem Naseer will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad from Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, who has been moved to the position of Additional Secretary in the Communication and Works Department.

Ex-DC Rajanpur Mansoor Ahmad Khan has been sent on a course, and Shafqatullah Mashhadi will take charge from him. DC Khushab post will now be taken by Sarosh Fatima Sherazi, who will replace Zeeshan Shabir Ranjha, who is going on training course.

Before this shake-up, the federal government transferred and posted several senior officials. Hasan Raza, a Grade 20 Police Service officer, has been reassigned to the KP government, along with Mian Saeed Ahmed, who has also been directed to report.