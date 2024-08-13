Search

Pakistan

Syed Musa Raza appointed new DC Lahore amid major reshuffle in bureaucracy

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 13 Aug, 2024
Syed Musa Raza appointed new DC Lahore amid major reshuffle in bureaucracy
Source: .punjab.gov.pk/

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has reshuffled top bureaucracy and issued order for new postings and transfers on key seats.

In the latest shakeup, Syed Musa Raza has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, succeeding Rafaqat Ali, who has been assigned to a training course. Muhammad Waseem is the new DC of Sargodha.

Nadeem Naseer will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad from Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, who has been moved to the position of Additional Secretary in the Communication and Works Department.

Ex-DC Rajanpur Mansoor Ahmad Khan has been sent on a course, and Shafqatullah Mashhadi will take charge from him. DC Khushab post will now be taken by Sarosh Fatima Sherazi, who will replace Zeeshan Shabir Ranjha, who is going on training course.

Before this shake-up, the federal government transferred and posted several senior officials. Hasan Raza, a Grade 20 Police Service officer, has been reassigned to the KP government, along with Mian Saeed Ahmed, who has also been directed to report.

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of properties in budget 2024-25

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:16 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Cambridge announces O, A-Level Results 2024 in Pakistan today

08:42 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Syed Musa Raza appointed new DC Lahore amid major reshuffle in ...

08:42 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Defence Minister alleges ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed's role in May 9 ...

11:55 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Panjgur DC Zakir Baloch killed in gun attack in Mastung

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Islamabad reports 14 cases of dengue fever

09:37 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

PTI chairman says action against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed ...

Pakistan

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

12:14 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:38 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Tight gas production starts at Pakistan’s Nur West Well-1, boosting supply

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: