Winter vacations announced in Punjab
06:56 PM | 13 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - Punjab school education department on Friday announced 17 days winter vacations for all public and private schools across the province.
The vacations will be observed from December 20, 2019 to January 5, 2020, said an official notification. The schools will open on Jan 6.
Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas shared the notification issued for winter vacations on his tiwtter account.
Notification of Winter Vacation Schedule for Schools of Punjab. Starting December 20th, 2019 & opening on January 6th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6Bj9LuRNuT— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) December 13, 2019
