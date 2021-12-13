PTI leader booked for slapping policeman during PM Imran’s Miawali visit

MIANWALI – A local PTI leader, Amir Khan Swansi, on Monday was arrested for slapping a policeman during a public gathering in Mianwali.

The incident took place on Saturday when Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the gathering during his visit to the city.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali said that Amir Khan slapped the policeman when he tried to search him at the entrance, adding that a case has been registered against him, Geo news reported.

He said that Swansi was booked following the completion of an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect has claimed that it was a politically motivated case against him.