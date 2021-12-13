PTI leader booked for slapping policeman during PM Imran’s Miawali visit
Share
MIANWALI – A local PTI leader, Amir Khan Swansi, on Monday was arrested for slapping a policeman during a public gathering in Mianwali.
The incident took place on Saturday when Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the gathering during his visit to the city.
District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali said that Amir Khan slapped the policeman when he tried to search him at the entrance, adding that a case has been registered against him, Geo news reported.
He said that Swansi was booked following the completion of an investigation into the incident.
Meanwhile, the suspect has claimed that it was a politically motivated case against him.
Ready for dialogue with anyone except ... 05:24 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Saturday that his government was ready to hold negotiations ...
- PAKvWI: Rizwan, Wasim shine as Pakistan thrash Windies in first T2010:01 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- PTI leader booked for slapping policeman during PM Imran’s Miawali ...09:57 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Two policemen killed, several injured in Indian-held Kashmir bus ...09:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
-
- FO slams Indian defence minister for hurling threats against Pakistan08:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora test positive for coronavirus06:27 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Zainab Abbas and Hamza Kardar welcome a baby boy06:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new photos05:15 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021