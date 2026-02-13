Private Medical Colleges face backlash over Rs18.9Lac Fee Cap

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Professor Rizwan Taj announced strict action against medical and dental colleges charging students exorbitant fees.

Speaking to media, Professor Taj revealed that 12 institutions have been issued show-cause notices for allegedly collecting tuition beyond the prescribed limits. Any excess fees collected will either be refunded or adjusted in the next academic year, he said.

Some colleges have already approached the courts to challenge directive, but Prof. Taj warned that all private medical colleges must provide full financial justification for any fee increase. “No fee hike will be allowed without proper evaluation,” he added.

This crackdown comes after PMDC’s January 30 directive, which capped tuition fees for MBBS and BDS programs nationwide. For the 2024–25 session, the total fee, including all charges, was fixed at Rs18Lac. After 5% hike announced on October 6, 2025, fees for the 2025–26 session will rise to Rs 18.9 lakh per student.

Looking ahead, the commission clarified that any future fee increases after 2026 will be tied to Consumer Price Index (CPI), with separate notification to be issued. Private colleges have been strictly ordered to comply, with harsh action promised against any violations.

PMDC’s tough stance sends a clear warning: students will not be exploited, and fee transparency is mandatory across Pakistan’s medical education sector.