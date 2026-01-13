Lahore Weather Update: Cold Days ahead as Temperature drops to 2°C

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore is facing intense and potentially record-breaking cold spell as icy continental winds sweep across the country, plunging temperatures to alarming levels and disrupting daily life.

Lahore has been hit particularly hard, with humidity soaring to 100 percent and temperatures dropping to around 2°C, sharply increasing the winter chill and making conditions feel even colder.

Lahore Weather Update

City Humidity Min Temp Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Lahore 100% 2 °C 1–3 °C 1–3 °C 2–4 °C

According to meteorological forecasts, Lahore’s temperature is expected to hover between 1°C and 3°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, offering little relief. A slight improvement may arrive on Thursday, but temperatures are still projected to remain dangerously low at 2°C to 4°C. Authorities are urging citizens to take extreme precautions, especially during early morning and nighttime hours, when the cold becomes most severe.

Cold continental air has taken control over most parts of Pakistan, bringing cold and dry weather nationwide, while hilly regions brace for severe and freezing conditions. Dense fog continues to blanket Punjab, upper Sindh, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, severely reducing visibility and disrupting transport.

Morning frost has been reported in parts of Kashmir and the Potohar region, while moderate to dense fog has engulfed large areas of Punjab, upper Sindh, and KP’s plains, adding to the weather chaos.

Pakistan Weather Update

The country has already witnessed some of its lowest temperatures this winter:

Leh: -12°C

Skardu: -10°C

Gupis: -9°C

Astore: -8°C

Gilgit: -7°C

Bagrote & Hunza: -6°C

Kalat: -5°C

These readings highlight the severity of the cold wave gripping northern and western regions.

PDMA Issues Severe Cold Alert Until January 16

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high-level alert for extreme cold weather across multiple regions through January 16. Areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, and the Potohar region are expected to face heavy cold, snowfall, thick fog, and smog.

Meteorologists warn that icy Siberian winds could push temperatures below freezing in large parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, raising fears of record-breaking cold. Snowfall is also possible in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and even Lahore, an unusual and alarming development.

Meanwhile, Quetta is bracing for extremely low temperatures, while rain and snowfall are expected to hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the coming days.

Authorities continue to advise the public to stay indoors when possible, dress warmly, and take extra care during travel, especially in fog-prone areas. With the cold wave showing no immediate signs of retreat, Pakistan remains on high alert as winter tightens its icy hold.