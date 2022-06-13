Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 13, 2022
08:27 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 13, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|200.6
|202.6
|Euro
|EUR
|213.1
|215.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|250.6
|253.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|54.4
|55.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|53.15
|53.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|144.1
|145.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|533.42
|537.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|160.23
|161.58
|China Yuan
|CNY
|28.95
|29.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.65
|26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.65
|28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.58
|2.66
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|654.28
|659.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|45.64
|46.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|129.74
|130.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.26
|21.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|521.53
|526.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|55.09
|55.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|145.6
|146.9
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.51
|20.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|205.66
|207.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.81
|5.91
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Punjab presents Rs4 trillion outlay budget 2022-23 today09:14 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan sends plane to airlift citizens from Syria today amid ...08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:27 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 June 202208:18 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
- PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep ODI series against West Indies10:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
Armeena, Yashma come out in support of Dania Shah amid backlash after Aamir Liaquat’s ...
09:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- What killed Aamir Liaquat? Feroze Khan points finger at leaked videos ...06:37 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Faysal Quraishi sad to see people skipping Aamir Liaquat’s funeral04:51 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Who are the legal heirs of late Aamir Liaquat’s assets?12:36 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022