08:27 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 13, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 13, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 200.6 202.6
Euro EUR 213.1 215.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 250.6 253.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 54.4 55.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 53.15 53.95
Australian Dollar AUD 144.1 145.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 533.42 537.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 160.23 161.58
China Yuan CNY 28.95 29.2
Danish Krone DKK 25.65 26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.65 28
Indian Rupee INR 2.58 2.66
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 654.28 659.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 45.64 46.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 129.74 130.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.26 21.56
Omani Riyal OMR 521.53 526.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 55.09 55.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 145.6 146.9
Swedish Korona SEK 20.51 20.81
Swiss Franc CHF 205.66 207.41
Thai Bhat THB 5.81 5.91

