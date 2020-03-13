Coronavirus cases toll reaches to 21 in Pakistan
11:47 AM | 13 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus cases toll reaches to 21 in Pakistan
KARACHI - The coronavirus cases toll has reached to 21 after Sindh government has confirmed another case of the deadly virus on Friday.

In a tweet, the department of Health and Population Welfare in Sindh said that, 52-year-old patient had arrived from Islamabad two days ago was tested positive today, bringing the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh out of which 13 are in stable condition while two have been discharged.

The government is taking various precautionary measures to prevent the spread of this disease in the country.

