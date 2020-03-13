Coronavirus cases toll reaches to 21 in Pakistan
KARACHI - The coronavirus cases toll has reached to 21 after Sindh government has confirmed another case of the deadly virus on Friday.
In a tweet, the department of Health and Population Welfare in Sindh said that, 52-year-old patient had arrived from Islamabad two days ago was tested positive today, bringing the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh out of which 13 are in stable condition while two have been discharged.
#Sindh Health Department has a new cases of #CoronaVirusPakistan The 52 year old patient arrived from Islamabad 2 days ago & was tested positive today. This brings the total number of cases to 15 in Sindh out of which 13 are in stable condition & 2 have been discharged.— Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 13, 2020
The government is taking various precautionary measures to prevent the spread of this disease in the country.
