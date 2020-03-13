Coronavirus forces Pakistan to close schools, colleges, universities and madressahs till April 5

ISLAMABAD - Federal government has decided to close all schools, colleges, universities and madrassahs throughout the country till April 5, 2020.

In a Tweet, Federal Minister Education, Shafqat Mahmood, announced this on Friday evening.

In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 13, 2020

The situation regarding closure of all educational institutions in the country would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on 27th March and further decisions taken. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 13, 2020

“Since many have asked, this decision of the National Security Committee is effective immediately. In other words, all educational institutions would be closed from tomorrow [Saturday],” he said in another tweet.

The minister further said on twitter, “Many people have expressed concern regarding the ongoing 9th class exams in Punjab. Respective schools and boards shall ensure that arrangements are made for the exams to be taken as per schedule.”