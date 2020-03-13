Coronavirus forces Pakistan to close schools, colleges, universities and madressahs till April 5
07:31 PM | 13 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus forces Pakistan to close schools, colleges, universities and madressahs till April 5
ISLAMABAD - Federal government has decided to close all schools, colleges, universities and madrassahs throughout the country till April 5, 2020. 

In a Tweet, Federal Minister Education, Shafqat Mahmood, announced this on Friday evening. 

“Since many have asked, this decision of the National Security Committee is effective immediately. In other words, all educational institutions would be closed from tomorrow [Saturday],” he said in another tweet.

The minister further said on twitter, “Many people have expressed concern regarding the ongoing 9th class exams in Punjab. Respective schools and boards shall ensure that arrangements are made for the exams to be taken as per schedule.”

