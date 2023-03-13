Search

Five-day anti-polio drive begins in Punjab, Sindh

Web Desk 10:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – A five-day anti-polio vaccination drive began in Punjab and Sindh on Monday.

The campaign to immunize more than 21.54 million children under the age of five. The vaccination drive is being held in two phases due to ongoing seventh national census.

In the first phase, over 17 million children in thirteen districts of Punjab and sixteen districts of Sindh and Islamabad will be vaccinated.

The second phase will be started from third of next month to vaccinate more than 4.12 million children in twelve districts of Balochistan and 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has urged parents to ensure that their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine so that they remain protected from poliovirus.

The Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers in reporting missed children and providing related information.  

Pakistan’s first sample of poliovirus in 2023 detected in Lahore

