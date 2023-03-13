Search

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport 

Web Desk 10:00 AM | 13 Mar, 2023
Source: Twitter/File photo

KARACHI – An Indian flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a passenger passed away during the flight on Monday. 

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, a flight of Indian airlines was going to Doha from New Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The emergency landing permission was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport due to a medical emergency.

However, a Nigerian passenger named Abdullah, 60, passed away before the landing of the flight. The doctors of the CAA and NIH issued the death certificate of the passenger.

Earlier, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after taking off from Kolkata to Azerbaija.

