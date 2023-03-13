Man robs his son at ATM

GLASGOW – A robber left embarrassed and shocked when the victim in a robbery bid in Scotland turned out his own son.
Reports in Scottish media said the incident happened in November last year when a 45-year-old masked man attempted to rob a boy, who was withdrawing cash from an ATM in Cranhill area. As the 17-year-old collected the cash, the robber pushed him against the wall. The boy felt a large kitchen knife pressed against his face.
The masked man then demanded the money. However, the boy was quick to recognised the voice of his father and he asked him, “Do you Know who am I?”
The attacker did not pay heed to it, and said: “I don’t care who are you and forced him to give the money”. At this boy removed his snood and asked, "What are you doing," to which the man responded, "I'm sorry, I'm desperate and have no other option."
The boy then fled the spot and later informed the police. The man was subsequently arrested and later he confessed to his crime. A court later sentenced him to jail for 26 months, according to The Glasgow Times.
"I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it,'' he said while admitting a charge of attempting to rob the boy.
Sheriff Andrew Cubie, who sentenced the man to 26 months, told the court, "These are an extraordinary set of events."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.
The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77.
