Search

WorldViral

Man robs his son at ATM

Web Desk 07:31 PM | 13 Mar, 2023
Man robs his son at ATM
Source: Twitter

GLASGOW – A robber left embarrassed and shocked when the victim in a robbery bid in Scotland turned out his own son.

Reports in Scottish media said the incident happened in November last year when a 45-year-old masked man attempted to rob a boy, who was withdrawing cash from an ATM in Cranhill area. As the 17-year-old collected the cash, the robber pushed him against the wall. The boy felt a large kitchen knife pressed against his face.

The masked man then demanded the money. However, the boy was quick to recognised the voice of his father and he asked him, “Do you Know who am I?”

The attacker did not pay heed to it, and said: “I don’t care who are you and forced him to give the money”. At this boy removed his snood and asked, "What are you doing," to which the man responded, "I'm sorry, I'm desperate and have no other option."

The boy then fled the spot and later informed the police. The man was subsequently arrested and later he confessed to his crime. A court later sentenced him to jail for 26 months, according to The Glasgow Times.

"I didn't know it was him at the cash machine. I have done it. I will do the time for it,'' he said while admitting a charge of attempting to rob the boy.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie, who sentenced the man to 26 months, told the court, "These are an extraordinary set of events."

Mosquito solves mystery behind Chinese robbery

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ali Zafar shares his social media ‘hacks’

12:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Quratulain Balouch criticises Ishaq Dar for his tweet

09:45 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

'You're not incomplete without a man,' says Sajal Aly

11:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

07:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)

07:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony

09:35 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Rashid Malik inaugurates All Pakistan National Invitational Tennis ...

08:09 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 13, 2023

08:58 AM | 13 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in the domestic market on first day of the business week, Monday, as rupee weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs500 per tola and Rs428 per 10 grams to reach Rs199,200 and Rs170,782, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,886.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.30% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 281.61 as compared to Friday’s Rs280.77. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Mar-2023/kse-100-index-surges-by-452-points

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: