21 cops tested positive for COVID-19 in KP

PESHAWAR - At least 21 policemen have been infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to KP Inspector General of Police (IGP), one official has embraced martyrdom in fight against coronavirus, whereas at least 21 others have tested positive for coronavirus in the province.

He further informed that no case of coronavirus was confirmed in police personnel from tribal districts of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 267, while the province reported 5,021 confirm cases of the COVID-19 so far.