21 cops tested positive for COVID-19 in KP
09:28 AM | 13 May, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR - At least 21 policemen have been infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to KP Inspector General of Police (IGP), one official has embraced martyrdom in fight against coronavirus, whereas at least 21 others have tested positive for coronavirus in the province.
He further informed that no case of coronavirus was confirmed in police personnel from tribal districts of the province.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 267, while the province reported 5,021 confirm cases of the COVID-19 so far.
- CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry commission in ...09:50 AM | 13 May, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan confirms 737 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 34,33608:30 AM | 13 May, 2020
- Pakistan NA speaker tests negative for COVID-19 (VIDEO)11:14 PM | 12 May, 2020
Khalil-ur-Rehman, Humayun Saeed planning to team up for show like 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul'
03:50 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Osama Tahir launches his own YouTube channel03:28 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Syra Yousaf opens up about her divorce03:16 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Ageless Atiqa Odho shares throwback picture with Shashi Kapoor02:57 PM | 12 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020