Saudi Arabia to enforce complete curfew during Eid al Fitr holidays

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's interior ministry has announced to enforce a complete curfew throughout the day in all cities and regions of the Kingdom during the five-day Eid al Fitr holiday to stem the further spread of coronavirus.

The government has announced holidays from May 23 to 27 for Eid that marks the end of Ramadan, according to official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The government had placed most parts of the country under complete lockdown following the pandemic outbreak but it eased restrictions in April allowing businesses and malls to reopen to facilitate the people during 9am-5pm.

However malls and retailers have not been allowed to resume work in holy city of Makkah where cases have swelled despite strict lockdown.

Saudi Arabia also suspended Umra pilgrimage while it is yet to announce decision of hajj this year.

The number of COVID-19 cases has surged to 42,925 in Saudi Arabia while 264 people have now lost their lives.