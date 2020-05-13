Saudi Arabia to enforce complete curfew during Eid al Fitr holidays
Web Desk
01:44 PM | 13 May, 2020
Saudi Arabia to enforce complete curfew during Eid al Fitr holidays
Share

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's interior ministry has announced to enforce a complete curfew throughout the day in all cities and regions of the Kingdom during the five-day Eid al Fitr holiday to stem the further spread of coronavirus.

The government has announced holidays from May 23 to 27 for Eid that marks the end of Ramadan, according to official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The government had placed most parts of the country under complete lockdown following the pandemic outbreak but it eased restrictions in April allowing businesses and malls to reopen to facilitate the people during 9am-5pm.

However malls and retailers have not been allowed to resume work in holy city of Makkah where cases have swelled despite strict lockdown.

Saudi Arabia also suspended Umra pilgrimage while it is yet to announce decision of hajj this year.

The number of COVID-19 cases has surged to 42,925 in Saudi Arabia while 264 people have now lost their lives.

More From This Category
Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO
09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
Saudi Arabia to enforce complete curfew during ...
01:44 PM | 13 May, 2020
Two Indian paramilitary officers commit suicide ...
11:05 AM | 13 May, 2020
Newborns, nurses among 37 dead in Afghan terror ...
06:30 PM | 12 May, 2020
China planning to test whole population of Wuhan ...
02:29 PM | 12 May, 2020
China urges India to uphold peace after Sikkim ...
11:14 AM | 12 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed, Shaniera Akram question the need for Eid shopping amid a pandemic
04:27 PM | 13 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr