58 Sindh govt's female officers booked over 'illegal benefits' from BISP
Web Desk
01:57 PM | 13 May, 2020
SUKKUR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday registered FIRs against 58 Sindh government's female officers of education and health departments over allegedly taking benefits from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The action was taken against the officers of grade-17 to 20 after they failed to pay the plea-bargain amount to the national exchequer.

These 58 female government officers did not submit the plea-bargain amount, so the FIA had initially decided to register FIRs against them, who mostly belonged to Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot and other districts.

