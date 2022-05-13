Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2022

08:13 AM | 13 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,800 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,583 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 120,816.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Karachi PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Islamabad PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Peshawar PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Quetta PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Sialkot PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Attock PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Gujranwala PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Jehlum PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Multan PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Bahawalpur PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Gujrat PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Nawabshah PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Chakwal PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Hyderabad PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Nowshehra PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Sargodha PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Faisalabad PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502
Mirpur PKR 131,800 PKR 1,502

