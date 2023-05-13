Urwa Hocane looks flawless in recent Instagram post

Urwa Hocane, a sensational force in Lollywood, has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing performances in the world of entertainment. With a massive following across borders, her career has seen impressive growth and her talent has been recognized and loved by millions.

Once again, the renowned Udaari star has astounded her fans with her impeccable fashion sense, showcasing her elegance in a stunning white button down and jeans.

Consistently embracing her stylish persona, the talented actor has effortlessly charmed the online realm as she gracefully poses for the camera.

"Gentle as a dove Brave as a lioness????" captioned the 31-year-old.

The post has garnered an overwhelming amount of admiration from her devoted followers, who couldn't help but shower her with countless likes and appreciation.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat, and Meri Shehzadi.