Shah Rukh Khan comes out in support of Palestine, prays for 'victims of the victims'

Amidst the on-going Israel-Palestine conflict, millions of people have picked whose side they're on, and so did Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.
While well-known personalities from all over the world are seen expressing their opinions over this decades-long conflict, most Indian and Western celebrities and public figures are openly supporting Israel.
On the other side, the Baadshah of Bollywood shared a statement in support of Palestine.
The Jabh Takk Hai Jaan star prayed for the people of Palestine stuck and suffering in the bloody conflict.
“The killing of & killing by little children will solve nothing for the 'victims' or the 'victims of the victims.' Prayers Peace Palestine,” the Pathaan actor shared on platform X — formerly known as Twitter.
The killing of & killing by little children will solve nothing for the 'victims' or the 'victims of the victims.' Prayers Peace Palestine.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2014
Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas militants, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on October 07. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports suggest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.9
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.31
|750.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.88
|911.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.08
|170.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.24
|311.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,304
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.