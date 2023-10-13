Shah Rukh Khan comes out in support of Palestine, prays for 'victims of the victims'

Amidst the on-going Israel-Palestine conflict, millions of people have picked whose side they're on, and so did Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

While well-known personalities from all over the world are seen expressing their opinions over this decades-long conflict, most Indian and Western celebrities and public figures are openly supporting Israel.

On the other side, the Baadshah of Bollywood shared a statement in support of Palestine.

The Jabh Takk Hai Jaan star prayed for the people of Palestine stuck and suffering in the bloody conflict.

“The killing of & killing by little children will solve nothing for the 'victims' or the 'victims of the victims.' Prayers Peace Palestine,” the Pathaan actor shared on platform X — formerly known as Twitter.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas militants, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on October 07. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports suggest.