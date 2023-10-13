Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – October 13, 2023

Web Desk
09:22 AM | 13 Oct, 2023
Horoscope
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you may find a good day  for you for sale and purchase in property business. You have to take care of the family members who feel concerned for you. You might get compliments at work. Stay proud and focused.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you have to try to become composed and don’t get panic with criticism from family members. You should be grateful for the precious moments that shared with your beloved. Be positive and motivated.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today is the day when you can use your savings to buy a small gift for someone you care about. You may invite to a family or organize gathering today. Your efforts will be recognized and appreciated.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, call all your friends and share your happiness as you had faced depression and anxiety. You made some decisions about your career and professional life. Stay working unless you succeed.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, take care of your mother and pay a visit to your siblings. You hard work will pay you effectively today. Being a leader and bold individual, start realizing your blunders and think to rectify for future plans.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you understand how to ground your emotional, physical, and mental energies. Make yourself relaxed and contented. Try to start analyzing and assessing every aspects critically for future.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you will be blessed with vibes around you are one of harmony and love. A change in thinking pattern will result in unexpected financial gains. Start realizing your mistakes to excel in field of IT.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may have good fortune in every aspects. You are currently learning and earning well. It’s time to feel relaxed and accomplished and never feel depressed for financial worries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today stars are aligned in your favor, and you can expect to profit handsomely from any investments you make. Stay calm and don’t over-react on trivial issues. Your emotions will hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, avoid making unnecessary purchases as they may risk your financial stability. A piece of good news may make you feel better about the environment. Be positive and contented in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, avoid disagreements or arguments in the family and spend time with your family. Your boss or immediate superior will be impressed with your work today. Stay positive and connected with friends.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you have to decide for the future in IT OR management. You have a recognition as strong a believer but feels shaky to take initiative. Be bold and blunt as Businessman has to take risks. Stay calm and relaxed.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

09:00 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 October, 2023

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

08:52 AM | 8 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 8, 2023

09:09 AM | 7 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 October, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:48 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

World CUP 2023: New Zealand take on Bangladesh today

Horoscope

09:22 AM | 13 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 13, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 13, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.9
Euro EUR 292.1 295
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.31 750.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.88 911.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.08 170.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.24 311.74
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 13, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,304

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: