Wazir Mohammad, Pakistan’s Oldest Living Test Cricketer, passes away in UK

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan’s former cricketer Wazir Mohammad, who was known for his remarkable performance against India in 1952, breathed his last at the age of 95.

Wazir’s demise was confirmed by his nephew, Shoaib Mohammad, who said that Wazir Mohammad passed away in UK.

The deceased was part of cricketing family as his brothers, Hanif Mohammad and Mushtaq Mohammad, also represented Pakistan in Test cricket.

Wazir, one of Pakistan’s celebrated middle-order batsmen and the oldest living Test cricketer following the passing of Israr Ali in 2016, has passed away. Known for his solid defensive technique and determination at the crease, Wazir played a key role in some of Pakistan’s early cricketing triumphs.

He scored his highest Test innings of 189 against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1957–58, batting for nearly seven hours and helping Pakistan secure an innings victory. He was also the top scorer with 42 not out in Pakistan’s narrow 24-run win over England at The Oval in 1954.

His first-class career spanned from 1950 to 1964. He led Karachi Whites in the 1963–64 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final and led the Pakistan Eaglets team on their 1963 tour of England, nurturing a generation of young cricketers, including four future Test captains.

Off the field, Wazir worked for NBP. He later moved to England, where he remained a respected figure in the cricketing community. Wazir’s contributions to Pakistan cricket, both as a player and a mentor, are remembered fondly by fans and fellow cricketers alike.