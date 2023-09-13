Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's latest online interaction puts divorce rumours to rest

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Miraz, Indian tennis star, have been in headlines for several months after their separation rumours surfaced online.

Fans started believing that rumours are true after Malik made a striking change in his Bio on social media platform Instagram.

He had replaced the bio from “Husband to a Superwoman Sania Mirza” to “Live Unbroken”. This change not only shocked the fans but also made them believe that the sports stars have separated their ways.

This time around, an interaction between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza has apparently put the separation rumours to rest.

The Pakistani batsman shared a video showing him travelling with son Izhaan in a car. He captioned the post as, “My Mr. Mini ROCK...”

The video was liked by Sania Mirza and her family members on Instagram. It show that all is well between Shoaib and Sania.