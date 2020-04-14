Special meeting of NCOC to take key decisions about ongoing lockdown

Special meeting of NCOC to take key decisions about ongoing lockdown
ISLAMABAD - A special meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will be held in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to take important decision regarding the ongoing lockdown in the country

In his daily media briefing in federal capital, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the meeting would take some major decisions regarding coronavirus situation.

According to the minister the meeting would prepare recommendations for the National Coordination Committee that would be held later in the day under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The NCC would make final decisions on some major issues with regard to coronavirus including lockdown.

Chief Ministers of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK Prime Minister would participate in the meeting.

