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Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, Gold Price Per Tola – 14 April 2026

By News Desk
9:02 am | Apr 14, 2026
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan stands at Rs495,362 while rate for 10 grams is Rs424,693 on April 14, 2026 Tuesday.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Unit New  Price
Gold Per Tola 495,362
Gold 10 Grams 424,693
Silver Per Tola 7,934

This latest drop follows an earlier dip on Saturday, when gold per tola had already decreased by Rs700, closing at Rs496,962—highlighting a continuing downward trend that has caught investors’ attention.

On the global front, gold prices also weakened, slipping by $16 to stand at $4,730 per ounce, further influencing the domestic market.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver was not spared either, as its price fell by Rs130, bringing it down to Rs7,934 per tola.

With both gold and silver on the decline, market watchers are closely monitoring whether this is a temporary correction or the beginning of a deeper slide.

Gold prices plunge by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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