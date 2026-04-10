Gold Price in Pakistan | Daily Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi (10 April 2026)

Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a fall mid-week amid sharp decline in the international bullion market. The sudden drop sent shockwaves through the local market as the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs9,500, bringing it down to Rs494,662 in a single day.

Gold Prices

Metal New Price Gold Per Tola Rs494,662 Gold 10 Grams Rs424,092 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,723 Silver Per Tola Rs7,884

The price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs8,415, settling at Rs424,092. The steep fall comes just a day after gold prices had surged sharply.

Globally, gold prices also faced significant pressure. The international rate slid by $95, bringing the price down to $4,723 per ounce, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

Silver prices were not spared from the downturn either. In the local market, the price of silver dropped by Rs300 per tola, settling at Rs7,884.

The sharp swings in both local and international markets underscore the ongoing uncertainty surrounding precious metal prices, keeping investors and traders on edge.