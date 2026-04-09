Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 1 Tola & 10 Grams Gold Prices – 9 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rate stands at Rs504,162 after big jump, while the price of 10grams stays at Rs432,237 on April 9, 2026 Thursday. Gold prices in Pakistan surged dramatically in local and global international market due to ceasefire between US and Iran.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows Gold per tola jumped by Rs15,700 in a single day, pushing rate to Rs504,162. The steep rise has once again highlighted the intense volatility in the precious metals market. The price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a significant increase, climbing by Rs13,460 to reach Rs432,237.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal / Unit Old Price Increase New Price Gold (per tola) Rs488,462 Rs15,700 Rs504,162 Gold (10 grams) Rs418,777 Rs13,460 Rs432,237 Gold (International – per ounce) $4,657 $157 $4,814 Silver (per tola) Rs7,744 Rs440 Rs8,184

Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, the market had moved in the opposite direction when the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs3,000, settling at Rs488,462 before Wednesday’s dramatic rebound.

The surge was largely driven by developments in the global market, where gold prices spiked by $157 to reach $4,814 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also joined the rally in the local market, increasing by Rs440 to reach Rs8,184 per tola, adding further momentum to the precious metals surge.