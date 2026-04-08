Pakistan Gold Rate Today and Latest Gold Price News – 8 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs488,462, as Gold prices in Pakistan are surging on April 8, 2026. The price for 10 grams stands at Rs418,777.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal & Unit
|Price
|Gold 24K per Tola
|488,462
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|418,777
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|$4,812
|Gold 22K per Tola
|457,691
|Gold 21K per Tola
|436,887
|Gold 18K per Tola
|374,475
|Silver per Tola
|7,744
Meanwhile, silver remains steady at Rs7,744 per tola.
Gold, which had plummeted over 8% since the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28, is now back in investors’ focus. Meanwhile, ceasefire is set to spark a massive rush back into gold, pushing prices even higher.
Gold Price comes down to Rs4.88 Lac in Pakistan amid global surge