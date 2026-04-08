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Pakistan Gold Rate Today and Latest Gold Price News – 8 April 2026

By News Desk
9:42 am | Apr 8, 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs488,462, as Gold prices in Pakistan are surging on April 8, 2026.  The price for 10 grams stands at Rs418,777.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal & Unit Price
Gold 24K per Tola 488,462
Gold 24K per 10 Grams 418,777
Gold 24K per Ounce $4,812
Gold 22K per Tola 457,691
Gold 21K per Tola 436,887
Gold 18K per Tola 374,475
Silver per Tola 7,744

Meanwhile, silver remains steady at Rs7,744 per tola.

Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold, which had plummeted over 8% since the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28, is now back in investors’ focus. Meanwhile, ceasefire is set to spark a massive rush back into gold, pushing prices even higher.

Gold Price comes down to Rs4.88 Lac in Pakistan amid global surge

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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