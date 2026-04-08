Pakistan Gold Rate Today and Latest Gold Price News – 8 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs488,462, as Gold prices in Pakistan are surging on April 8, 2026. The price for 10 grams stands at Rs418,777.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal & Unit Price Gold 24K per Tola 488,462 Gold 24K per 10 Grams 418,777 Gold 24K per Ounce $4,812 Gold 22K per Tola 457,691 Gold 21K per Tola 436,887 Gold 18K per Tola 374,475 Silver per Tola 7,744

Meanwhile, silver remains steady at Rs7,744 per tola.

Gold, which had plummeted over 8% since the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28, is now back in investors’ focus. Meanwhile, ceasefire is set to spark a massive rush back into gold, pushing prices even higher.