India 'welcomes' normalisation of UAE-Israel diplomatic ties
Share
NEW DELHI – India has welcomed normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, a top official said on Friday.
"India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel.
Both nations are key strategic partners of India," said the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs during the virtual weekly media briefing today.
''India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution,'' he added.
- COAS, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's Covid-19 response, resumption of ...10:59 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- FBR directed to stop menace of fake and flying invoices10:10 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across ...09:28 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving despite COVID-19 ...08:40 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day12:17 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Muneeb Butt call out Kangana Ranaut for spreading ...05:43 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- FIR lodged against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed05:09 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed among others honoured ...04:39 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020