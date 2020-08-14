India 'welcomes' normalisation of UAE-Israel diplomatic ties
08:34 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
India 'welcomes' normalisation of UAE-Israel diplomatic ties
NEW DELHI – India has welcomed normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, a top official said on Friday.

"India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel.

Both nations are key strategic partners of India," said the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs during the virtual weekly media briefing today.

''India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause. We hope to see early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution,'' he added.

