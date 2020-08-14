NAB launches corruption probe against mayor of Pakistani capital
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started Rs 50 billion alleged corruption investigations against Mayor of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Sheikh Ansar Aziz.
The anti-graft watchdog has initiated the probe on receipt of a complaint, alleging that the mayor has caused Rs 50 billion losses to public exchequer in committing corruption in mobile towers, billboards taxes and tax evasions.
NAB has received complaints that Ansar Aziz caused losses of billions of rupees to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the government through illegal mobile towers and billboards tax evasion and using delaying tactics to receive taxes.
According to NAB sources, mayor had impeded the auctioning of cattle market in 2019, consequently inflicting Rs 90 million losses to public exchequer.
The officers Ghulam Hafeez and Hashim Khan did not make tax recovery and also hid the files of tax record to escape punishment. Mobile companies had set up towers at private and MCI's land and did not pay taxes for years in connivance with the mayor Aziz.
Several illegal mobile towers were set up at different localities sans receiving taxes - thus inflicting billion of rupee losses to public exchequer.
The complaint said that the DMA has blocked the auctioning of shops billboards for last five years causing over Rs 450 million losses to the exchequer.
