Turkey's Erdogan warns to cut off ties with UAE over Israel deal
Share
ISTANBUL – Turkey on Friday said that they could cut off its diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after the Gulf state struck a peace deal with Israel.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "I gave an order to the foreign minister. I said we could suspend diplomatic relations with the Abu Dhabi administration or withdraw our ambassador," Erdogan told reporters.
In the deal announced on Thursday by the US, Israel pledged to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands in exchange for a normalisation of ties with the UAE.
The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced the "immediate" recall of its ambassador to the UAE in protest at the deal.
Erdogan is a strong advocate of Palestinian rights who has frequently criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank.
Earlier this year he criticised Washington's Middle East peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "treason".
"History will not forget those who betray the Palestinian people and sell out the Palestinian cause," Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted on Friday.
"Turkey will continue to stand by the Palestinian people."
The Turkish foreign ministry earlier described the UAE-Israel deal as a hypocritical betrayal of the Palestinian cause.
Ties between the UAE and Turkey have been strained for a long time, and have especially deteriorated over the conflict in Libya where the two countries support opposing sides.
- COAS, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's Covid-19 response, resumption of ...10:59 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- FBR directed to stop menace of fake and flying invoices10:10 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day across ...09:28 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving despite COVID-19 ...08:40 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day12:17 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Muneeb Butt call out Kangana Ranaut for spreading ...05:43 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- FIR lodged against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed05:09 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed among others honoured ...04:39 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020