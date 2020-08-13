UAE, Israel strike 'historic' deal to normalise relations, announces Trump 

DUBAI – Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to normalise bilateral relations, announced US President Donald Trump.

Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed spoke today where they strike the deal in this regard.

All the three parties hoped that the "historic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East".

As per the agreement, Israel would stop annexing large parts of the occupied West Bank, which were earlier announced by Trump while revealing its Vision for Peace.

Until now Israel has had no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries.

President Trump in a tweet termed the development historic. He wrote, “HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!”

The UAE's ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said in a statement that it was "a win for diplomacy and for the region".

"It is a significant advance in Arab-Israeli relations that lowers tensions and creates new energy for positive change," he added.