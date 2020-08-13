UAE, Israel strike 'historic' deal to normalise relations, announces Trump 
Web Desk
09:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
UAE, Israel strike 'historic' deal to normalise relations, announces Trump 
Share

DUBAI – Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to normalise bilateral relations, announced US President Donald Trump. 

Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed spoke today where they strike the deal in this regard. 

All the three parties hoped that the "historic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East".

As per the agreement, Israel would stop annexing large parts of the occupied West Bank, which were earlier announced by Trump while revealing its Vision for Peace. 

Until now Israel has had no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries.

President Trump in a tweet termed the development historic. He wrote, “HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!”

The UAE's ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said in a statement that it was "a win for diplomacy and for the region".

"It is a significant advance in Arab-Israeli relations that lowers tensions and creates new energy for positive change," he added. 

More From This Category
UAE, Israel strike 'historic' deal to normalise ...
09:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
China demands non-discriminatory business ...
09:56 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
Biden picks Kamala Harris as his 2020 vice ...
11:36 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Children in Beirut suffer from trauma after ...
05:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Joe Biden asks India to restore Kashmiris’ ...
03:07 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
International Youth Day being observed today
02:01 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanjay Dutt suffering from stage four lung cancer
06:56 PM | 13 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr