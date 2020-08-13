HOGA SAAF PAKISTAN launches safety anthem for INDEPENDENCE DAY!

AUGUST – Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited (“RBPL”) (makers of Dettol), in collaboration with their media partner ARY Digital Network, launched the ‘Safety Anthem’ across digital platforms and various television channels as a part of this year’s Independence Day celebrations within the COVID-19 context. This marks the second song launched via the Hoga Saaf Pakistan platform for “Hoga Safe Pakistan” as the nation strives through to defeat the current global pandemic.

Powered by Dettol, the engaging lyrics and visuals help reignite a sense of ownership for adopting healthier habits as an everyday norm. It empowers people to take on the responsibility of creating a healthier and safer Pakistan.

Produced by Shuja Haider and directed by Murtaza Wahab, the ‘Safety Anthem’ introduces young singers Ali Zamin, Khizer Rizvi, Aisha Ijlal, and Hiba Asim Khan who made their first appearance on Strepsils Stereo. Other notable celebrities who also make an appearance during the song include Faysal Quraishi, HSY, Zhalay Sarhadi, Usman Mukhtar, Saboor Aly, and Hajra Yamin.

Staying true to the mission of spreading awareness on health and hygiene, Humayun Farooq, (Director Marketing – Health, Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited stated, “As Dettol, our mission is to spread awareness and enable Pakistanis with the right tools to continue fighting the pandemic. Even though the country has started resuming business as per usual, our fight against COVID-19 still continues. Which is why, it is vital for us to maintain good hygiene routines because our country’s economy might not be able to withstand yet another surge of cases.”

Dettol continues to be at the forefront of consumer hygiene by developing innovative ways to protect people against germs, especially in the wake of COVID-19. The brand launched a dedicated COVID-19 educational website in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.covid-19facts.com. The website provides clear and up-to-date facts on the disease, dispels myths, and provides clear guidance on symptoms and prevention using trusted sources.