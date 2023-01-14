Search

#MeraDilYePukareAaja girl Ayesha trolled for her dance performance at a wedding event

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
Source: social media

Pakistani dancing sensation Ayesha Mano, who set the internet on fire with her moves while dancing to the classic Indian song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, has received backlash from social media users for her performance at a wedding event.

Several celebrities were spotted fulfilling their wedding guest duties over the ongoing wedding season, and Pakistani TikToker Ayesha is the latest face who performed at an event.

Donning a baby blue tone dress coupled with a skin-colored shawl, Ayesha first cheered Qawwals who recreated Bollywood’s evergreen song.  

Later, Ayesha grooved to the tunes which did not go well with netizens and she was not spared of trolling and criticism.

Here’s how social media users reacted

Since her dance video got viral, Ayesha has received much coverage from around the subcontinent. She has been on the country’s infamous morning shows and even bagged several modeling projects.

But, most recently, she was slammed by moral brigade and furious netizens after a private video of hers went viral. Later, the internet star claimed the viral clip to be "fake," revealing that it is not ‘her and someone edited her clip’.

Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

