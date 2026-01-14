Iran warns of targeting US military bases if attacked

Iran has warned that it will target US military bases in the region if the United States launches an attack.

Speaking to media, a senior Iranian official said Tehran has conveyed a message to US allies in the Middle East, urging them to stop Washington from attacking Iran.

The official said regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey, have been informed that if the US attacks Iran, American military bases located in these countries would also come under retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, according to the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia have opposed a US attack on Iran.

The newspaper reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman have warned the United States that an attack on Iran could severely disrupt the global oil market, which would also harm the US economy.

Although these Arab countries appear publicly silent, they are reportedly lobbying behind the scenes to prevent a US strike on Iran, fearing a major shock to the global oil market and its consequences for the US economy.

According to the report, Saudi officials have assured Tehran that they will not be drawn into any conflict with Iran and will not allow the US to use their airspace for an attack. This move is seen as an effort to distance themselves from and prevent any US military action.

The Wall Street Journal added that Arab states fear an attack on Iran could disrupt oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf that separates Iran from its Arab neighbors and carries nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The report noted that the Trump administration has not clarified the nature of any potential military action against Iran, though officials believe the likelihood of an attack is high.

A White House official told the newspaper that President Trump has all options available to deal with the Iran situation. While the president listens to different views, he ultimately makes the final decision.

A day earlier, President Trump directly addressed Iranian protesters, urging them to resist government efforts to suppress protests and to take over state institutions. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, he said, “Help is coming.”