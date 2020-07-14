Top court permits Govt to take action against sugar mills in light of SIC report
11:16 AM | 14 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has permitted the government to take action against sugar mills in the light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) report.
According to media reports, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case in Islamabad today (Tuesday).
The top court has directed Islamabad and Sindh high courts to decide petitions of sugar mills in three weeks.
The court also barred the government officials to giving statements about the Sugar Commission report.
- Second phase of easy startup loans for youth launched11:54 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- OPPO redefines A series user experience with OPPO A9211:14 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack09:49 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO threat, Imran tells Erdogan09:29 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- UAE’s Covid-19 vaccine enters final testing stage09:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
Glee star Naya Rivera is dead at 33
06:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- Asim and I share a bond beyond anyone’s comprehension: Hania Amir05:22 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- Hadiqa Kiani releases song to pay tribute to Kashmiri Martyrs12:38 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- Nadia Jamil updates her fans about her recovery after chemo12:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020