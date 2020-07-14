Top court permits Govt to take action against sugar mills in light of SIC report
Web Desk
11:16 AM | 14 Jul, 2020
Top court permits Govt to take action against sugar mills in light of SIC report
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has permitted the government to take action against sugar mills in the light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) report.  

According to media reports, a three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The top court has directed Islamabad and Sindh high courts to decide petitions of sugar mills in three weeks.

The court also barred the government officials to giving statements about the Sugar Commission report.

