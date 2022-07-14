Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 14, 2022

08:46 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 14, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 14, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 207.5 209.75
Euro EUR 206 209
UK Pound Sterling GBP 245 248
U.A.E Dirham AED 56 57
Saudi Riyal SAR 54.7 55.5
Australian Dollar AUD 140.49 141.74
Bahrain Dinar BHD 551.87 556.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.55 160.9
China Yuan CNY 30.86 31.11
Danish Krone DKK 28.07 28.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.43 26.78
Indian Rupee INR 2.61 2.69
Japanese Yen JPY 1.43 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 673.77 678.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.77 47.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 127.39 128.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.32 20.62
Omani Riyal OMR 539.67 544.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 57.01 57.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 147.57 148.87
Swedish Korona SEK 19.67 19.97
Swiss Franc CHF 211.45 213.2
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:37 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:41 AM | 12 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:32 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:59 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:37 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:38 AM | 8 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood star Payal Rohatgi ties the knot with Indian wrestler
09:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr