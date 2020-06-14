Shehbaz Sharif demands 10% raise for government employees
Share
LAHORE - Shehbaz Sharif has demanded of the federal government to raise pay packages at least 10% of the government employees.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly, said, “Every year the PML-N raised salaries of government employees”.
“PML-N govt gave housing allowances and other facilities to government employees during his tenure as well,” Shehbaz said in a statement on Sunday.
The former Punjab chief minister added that no increase in the employees' salaries was unacceptable. “Health and medical expenses have increased and everything is very expensive. It is unfair not to increase the salaries in the current economic condition,” the PML-N leader said.
He questioned where was the campaign to bring down prices and steps to make the lives of the poor and needy better in the budget. “No program to help farmers was announced in the budget,” he added.
-
- FIA ordered to register case against US blogger Cynthia Ritchie12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says Chaudhry Fawad11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
- Pakistan surpasses 144,478 cases of coronavirus – 2,729 confirmed ...10:24 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
- Rahim Shah catches coronavirus11:56 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Bollywood mourns sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput06:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020