Shehbaz Sharif demands 10% raise for government employees
Web Desk
10:06 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif demands 10% raise for government employees
Share

LAHORE - Shehbaz Sharif has demanded of the federal government to raise pay packages at least 10% of the government employees.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in the National Assembly, said, “Every year the PML-N raised salaries of government employees”.

“PML-N govt gave housing allowances and other facilities to government employees during his tenure as well,” Shehbaz said in a statement on Sunday. 

The former Punjab chief minister added that no increase in the employees' salaries was unacceptable. “Health and medical expenses have increased and everything is very expensive. It is unfair not to increase the salaries in the current economic condition,” the PML-N leader said.

He questioned where was the campaign to bring down prices and steps to make the lives of the poor and needy better in the budget. “No program to help farmers was announced in the budget,” he added.

More From This Category
FIA ordered to register case against US blogger ...
12:37 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Eidul Azha 2020 to be celebrated on July 31, says ...
11:12 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Sing govt to present budget 2020-21 on Wednesday
08:30 AM | 15 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif demands 10% raise for government ...
10:06 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on ...
07:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2020
MPA KP Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
02:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid
12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr