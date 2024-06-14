Search

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Web Desk
08:15 AM | 14 Jun, 2024
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

