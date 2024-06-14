Search

Sindh present Rs33 trillion budget for FY 2024-25 today

Web Desk
08:38 AM | 14 Jun, 2024
Sindh present Rs33 trillion budget for FY 2024-25 today

KARACHI – Sindh government is all set to unveil its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an expected outlay of Rs 33 trillion.

The budget of the country's southeastern region will include allocations for development projects, salaries, and various other sectors. A significant portion, Rs 959 billion, is proposed for ongoing development projects across the region. 

The government plans to propose a 30 percent increase in public sector employees' salaries, with Rs 163 billion allocated for the Sindh police. The education sector will see a proposed allocation of Rs 322 billion, while the health sector will receive Rs 287 billion.

The budget anticipates receiving Rs 1900 billion from the federal government and expects to generate Rs 650 billion from its own revenues and other sources.

Ruling PPP reiterated not to compromise on their budget demands for 2024-25. Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given the negotiating team full authority to handle discussions with the federal government.

Sources indicate that PPP is disappointed with the government's attitude and feels that it has not honored its commitments. Consequently, the party has decided to adopt a confrontational approach and will no longer tolerate the government's non-serious attitude. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2024/punjab-increases-govt-employees-salaries-by-25pc-pension-by-15pc
 
 
 

