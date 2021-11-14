Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 November 2021
08:45 AM | 14 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 122,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 105,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 96,340 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 112,385.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Karachi PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Islamabad PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Peshawar PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Quetta PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Sialkot PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Attock PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Gujranwala PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Jehlum PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Multan PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Bahawalpur PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Gujrat PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Nawabshah PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Chakwal PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Hyderabad PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Nowshehra PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Sargodha PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Faisalabad PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665
Mirpur PKR 122,600 PKR 1,665

