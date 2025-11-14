Judicial Tensions escalate as 5 Islamabad High Court judges miss Federal Court oath ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Three judges of Pakistan’s newly established Federal Constitutional Court took their oaths today, in a ceremony held at the Islamabad High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony comes under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which paved way for formation of this court. The oath was administered by Justice Aminuddin Khan, the newly appointed Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, to Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

The ceremony drew top government and military officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, and top military leaders.

Despite high-profile attendance, the ceremony raised eyebrows as no judges from Supreme Court of Pakistan participated, and five Islamabad High Court judges Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz chose not to attend.

This conspicuous absence sparked speculation about underlying tensions within the judiciary.

IHC Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, and judges Justice Arbab Tahir, Justice Khadim Soomro, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice Muhammad Asif, and Justice Inam Ameen Minhas, alongside Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan attended the the historic cereomony.

Justice Aminuddin Khan, who previously led Constitutional Bench, now assumes office as first Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, officially authorized to serve until the age of 68. His appointment and the court’s formation are seen as crucial steps in strengthening Pakistan’s constitutional framework, even as the judiciary grapples with internal divisions.

The event left observers questioning future dynamics between Supreme Court, the Islamabad High Court, and the new Federal Constitutional Court, as Pakistan enters a new chapter in its judicial history.