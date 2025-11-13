President picks Justice Aminuddin Khan as first Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD – Justice Aminuddin Khan has been named first-ever Chief Justice of newly established Federal Constitutional Court.

President of Pakistan approved appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister, just days before Justice Khan’s scheduled retirement—a move being hailed as dramatic, unprecedented, and historic.

Justice Amin previously headed the Constitutional Bench, has overseen some of the country’s most sensitive and high-profile legal cases, cementing his reputation as a legal authority of the highest caliber.

This historic elevation follows the 27th Constitutional Amendment, recently passed by Parliament and signed into law by the President. The amendment redefines the selection process for the Chief Justice, stipulating that the position must now be held by the most senior Chief Justice, whether from the Supreme Court or the Federal Constitutional Court—a provision that has paved the way for this unprecedented appointment.

Justice Khan completed his early education there and earned his LLB from University Law College, Multan in 1984, along with a diploma in tax law. He started his legal career under the guidance of his father and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2001.

His judicial journey includes a tenure at the Lahore High Court from 2011 to 2019, where he gained prominence for his expertise in civil law, particularly property, inheritance, and pre-emption cases. He joined the Supreme Court in October 2019 and was later appointed to lead the Constitutional Bench in 2024.

Beyond his courtroom achievements, Justice Khan has been a committed educator, serving as a lecturer and examiner at University Law College, Multan, while also contributing to the governance of institutions including UET Lahore. Throughout his career, Justice Khan presided over critical and high-stakes cases, including appeals concerning civilian trials in military courts, demonstrating his judicial acumen and commitment to justice.