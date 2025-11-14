Sindh set to host first-ever E-Sports Championship 2025 [Check Prize Money]

KARACHI – In response to the growing interest among youth in e-sports, the Sindh government has announced the inaugural “Sindh E-Sports Championship”.

The event is set to feature a total prize pool of Rs1.5 million. This marks the first time such an event will be held in the province, reflecting the rising popularity of competitive gaming in Pakistan.

The tournament will witness the participation of 400 teams from across the country, with the grand finale scheduled to take place on November 22 in Karachi.

The event is expected to draw significant attention, not only from gamers but also from fans of the rapidly growing e-sports industry in Pakistan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be present at the event to distribute the prizes to the winning teams.

Manawar Ali Mahesar, Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, told local media that the championship will feature two major events.

These events will showcase the talent and skill of Pakistan’s top e-sports players, with the winners walking away with substantial cash prizes and national recognition.

This championship represents a significant step in the development of e-sports in Pakistan, providing a platform for gamers to compete at the highest level and gain exposure in a growing industry.